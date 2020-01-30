Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 3.2%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.63, 216,530 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,410,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

