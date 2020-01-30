German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.

GABC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GABC. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

