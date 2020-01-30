Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.37

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.37 and last traded at $107.32, with a volume of 17392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,067,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,847,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

