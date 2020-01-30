Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 745 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,462. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.