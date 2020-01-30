Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. 181,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

