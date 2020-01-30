Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. 1,581,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

