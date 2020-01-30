Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

ENB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 29,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,335. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.