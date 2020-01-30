Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

