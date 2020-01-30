Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.25. 44,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

