Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $320,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 266.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. 1,402,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

