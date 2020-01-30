Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,555 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lazard were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. 78,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.