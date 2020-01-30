Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have commented on GOL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

