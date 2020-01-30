GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

GMLPP stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70.

About GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

