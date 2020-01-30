Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,600. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

