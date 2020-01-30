GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Stock Position Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.70. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

