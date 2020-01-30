Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading 25% Higher

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG) shares traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 215,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 172,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

