Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.89.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,428. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$14.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

