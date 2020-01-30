Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.42.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 948,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Dot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
