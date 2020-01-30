Green Dot’s (GDOT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 948,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Dot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

