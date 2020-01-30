Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to announce sales of $800.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $827.00 million and the lowest is $740.72 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $658.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,710. The firm has a market cap of $802.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

