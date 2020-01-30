Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $7.57. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 733,646 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

