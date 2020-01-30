Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 56.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

