Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
HLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $69.68.
In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
