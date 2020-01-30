Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,494 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.42. The company had a trading volume of 17,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.64 and a fifty-two week high of $320.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

