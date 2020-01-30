Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,408 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $47,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $20,891,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 243,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,336. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.