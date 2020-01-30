Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 306,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $283.89. 44,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.13 and its 200 day moving average is $271.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

