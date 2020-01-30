Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter.

COUP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,760. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $37,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,530 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

