Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

