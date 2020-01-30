Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 10,358 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. Heico Corp has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Heico’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.