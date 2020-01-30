Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HHS remained flat at $$3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

