Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:HHS remained flat at $$3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.
Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
About Harte Hanks
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
