Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

