Hawkwing (LON:HNG) Shares Down 4.2%

Hawkwing plc (LON:HNG)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), 102,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $825,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

Hawkwing Company Profile (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkwing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkwing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.