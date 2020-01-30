Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,230. The company has a market capitalization of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.70. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

