HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-12.10 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-12.10 EPS.

HCA traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $141.25. 43,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,307. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.96.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.