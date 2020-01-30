HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Stephens

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.45. 2,103,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 947.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

