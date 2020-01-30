HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HCI Group worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. HCI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other HCI Group news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.47 per share, with a total value of $68,205.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

