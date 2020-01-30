Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 9.1% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.36, 1,148,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 615,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.