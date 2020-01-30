Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 9.1% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.36, 1,148,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 615,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
