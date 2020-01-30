Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.