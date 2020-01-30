Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) were down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 11,589,580 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,132,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

