Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $14.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,683,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

