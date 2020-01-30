HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

HNNMY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 28,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

