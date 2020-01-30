Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion.Hershey also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.94.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.