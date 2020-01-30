Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.13-6.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.20 billion.Hershey also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 6.13-6.24 EPS.
Shares of HSY stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.94.
In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.