Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 212,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

