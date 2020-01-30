Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Up 13.1% in January

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 504,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,120. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $5,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 78,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.