Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $86,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

