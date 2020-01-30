Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.