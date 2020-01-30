Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 213.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 302,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,122. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

