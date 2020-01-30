Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,947. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -361.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

