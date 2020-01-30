Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.63-2.67 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.93.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,947. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -361.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.
In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
