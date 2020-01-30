Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 12,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

