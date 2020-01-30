Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.74. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.