Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after buying an additional 95,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,552. Honeywell International has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

