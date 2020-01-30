Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 380,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. ValuEngine raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,604. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $795.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

